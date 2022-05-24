Brandwag take control in second half to outclass Humansdorp

Brandwag High School scored nine tries for a 53-15 victory over Humansdorp Secondary in their schools rugby match in Kariega on Saturday.

Brandwag captain Keano Botha and vice-captain Owen Maya led the charge, with Botha scoring a hat-trick of tries and Maya crossing the line twice.

The home team scored the first try, by centre Liyema Mtotoyi, after just 40 seconds of play.

Then they added a further three tries ,storming to a 22-0 lead before Humansdorp made a comeback late in the first half.

Humansdorp flyhalf Jermaine Munnik kicked a penalty to put his team on the board.

Shortly afterwards fullback Junique du Plessis scored in the corner and lock Sonwabo Gana then dived over from a line-out. Munnik converted the first try to make the halftime score 22-15.

However, Humansdorp could not add any more points in the second half as Brandwag took control of the game.

The home side used their maul impressively and had the best of territory and possession, leading to another five tries.

Brandwag’s other tries were scored by lock Duncan Blignaut, hooker Alberto Speelman and flank Jaydee Arends. Flyhalf Ethan George converted one try in the first half while Maya kicked three conversions in the second half.

