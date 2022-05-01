Bulls coach Jake White to manage players ahead of URC play-offs

With a United Rugby Championship (URC) play-off spot virtually guaranteed after their 29-17 win over the Glasgow Warriors on Friday night at Loftus, Bulls coach Jake White says the next few weeks are going to be about managing the players.

The Bulls only return to URC action on April 20 when they visit the Ospreys in Swansea for their last match of the round robin stages but in between the Bulls have the Currie Cup and there are also Springboks' alignment camps.

After the win over the Warriors which took the Bulls to the top half of the table, White said he will give some of the players opportunities during the Currie Cup to get the necessary game time.

“We looked a bit flat last week against Benetton because we had those two weeks off. I think the next few weeks are going to be about player management,” he said.

“It is going to be about keeping the squad hungry and fresh but also give some guys like Harold Vorster, who have had limited time, a go in the Currie Cup. I’ll also have to look at the combinations and who is available.

“We have five guys going to the Springboks' alignment camps and that disrupts preparations a bit as well. Once I get a medical report and feedback from the doctor and have a look at the log on Saturday night to see where we are, it will give me a better understanding of what I need to do next.”