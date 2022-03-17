There are no easy games in URC, says Bulls centre

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



There are no easy games in the United Rugby Championship and the Bulls will have to be at their best if they want to subdue Scarlets at Loftus Versfeld on Friday, centre Lionel Mapoe says.



After losing the opening game of their SA trip to the Sharks, the Welsh outfit will be desperate for vital log points against a Bulls side who will be strong favourites on home soil...