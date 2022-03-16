Proof will be in the pudding, says EP Elephants coach
Mhani faces moment of truth as clash with SWD Eagles looms
The proof will be in the pudding when the Elephants face the SWD Eagles in a warm-up match in Plettenberg Bay on Friday, EP head coach Dumisani Mhani said.
After weeks of preparation, Mhani finally gets an opportunity to see how his players react to pressure in the heat of battle...
