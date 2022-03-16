Rugby

Proof will be in the pudding, says EP Elephants coach

Mhani faces moment of truth as clash with SWD Eagles looms

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
16 March 2022

The proof will be in the pudding when the Elephants face the SWD Eagles in a warm-up match in Plettenberg Bay on Friday, EP head coach Dumisani Mhani said.

After weeks of preparation, Mhani finally gets an opportunity to see how his players react to pressure in the heat of battle...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
Truckers terrorised on Nelson Mandela Bay roads

Most Read