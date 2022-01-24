EP coach Mhani keeping cards close to chest about captain
Decision still to be taken on where Elephants to play home games
EP Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani is keeping his cards close to his chest about who he will select to lead his team in a make-or-break Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign which kicks off in March.
Topping the log and gaining promotion to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division is Mhani’s goal as he attempts to end a series of disappointing seasons for the red-and-back hooped Elephants...
