Ex-Blitzboks star Werner Kok appeals to public to help find stolen jerseys

Sharks winger and former Blitzboks star Werner Kok is appealing to the public for help after his prized collection of Springbok Sevens jerseys were stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town.

Kok, who has been named on the bench for the Sharks for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Bulls in Durban on Friday, issued an impassionate plea on Friday morning.

“No amount of money can buy this broken heart. Please keep sharing and spreading the word,” he tweeted, adding that the jerseys that were stolen are from the Blitzboks' participation at the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.