Ex-Blitzboks star Werner Kok appeals to public to help find stolen jerseys
Sharks winger and former Blitzboks star Werner Kok is appealing to the public for help after his prized collection of Springbok Sevens jerseys were stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town.
Kok, who has been named on the bench for the Sharks for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Bulls in Durban on Friday, issued an impassionate plea on Friday morning.
“No amount of money can buy this broken heart. Please keep sharing and spreading the word,” he tweeted, adding that the jerseys that were stolen are from the Blitzboks' participation at the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.
I have been dreading making this tweet but I have to get the word out— Werner Kok (@wernerkok1) December 3, 2021
On the 1/12/2021 ALL of my Springbok Sevens jerseys (number 5) were stolen from a storage facility in CPT. 10 years of hard work stolen in 10 min. If you see or hear anything please please let me know.
“I have been dreading making this tweet but I have to get the word out. On Xecember 1 all of my Springbok Sevens jerseys (number 5) were stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town.
“Ten years of hard work stolen in 10 min. If you see or hear anything please, please let me know.
“Everything is gone, All my achievements and special jerseys from the Commonwealth to Olympics and every tournament in-between. My heart is heavy because no amount of money will ever be able to replace this. A legacy I wanted to show my children, just taken.”