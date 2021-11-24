EP raise concerns with SA Rugby bosses over status

Elephants hopeful of vote in their favour for Currie Cup promotion

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Concerned EP Rugby chiefs have met with the top brass of SA Rugby to raise questions regarding their Currie Cup Premier Division and franchise status ahead of a crucial vote, acting president Maasdorp Cannon says.



Cannon said EP officials had met with SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and CEO Jurie Roux when the Springboks visited Gqeberha to play against Argentina during the Rugby Championship...