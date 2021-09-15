Boks need red zone killer instinct, says Nienaber

Improving discipline and a ruthless killer instinct in the red zone will be vital for the Springboks in Saturday’s must-win game against the Wallabies, coach Jacques Nienaber says.



On their way to a last-minute 28-26 defeat in their opening game against Australia on Sunday, the Boks’ momentum was disrupted when skipper Siya Kolisi and Willie le Roux were on the receiving end of yellow cards...