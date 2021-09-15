Boks need red zone killer instinct, says Nienaber
Improving discipline and a ruthless killer instinct in the red zone will be vital for the Springboks in Saturday’s must-win game against the Wallabies, coach Jacques Nienaber says.
On their way to a last-minute 28-26 defeat in their opening game against Australia on Sunday, the Boks’ momentum was disrupted when skipper Siya Kolisi and Willie le Roux were on the receiving end of yellow cards...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.