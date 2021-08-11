Confident Argentina ready for fight, warns Jantjies

Visitors boosted by big wins in 2020 Rugby Championship, when Boks didn’t play

An emotionally charged Argentina will stay in the battle right up until the final whistle in Saturday’s high stakes Rugby Championship opener, Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has warned.



Jantjies says the South Americans will pose a big threat to the Boks’ hopes of successfully defending the Rugby Championship in the tournament’s opening game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kick off 5.05pm)...