Bok system must function at 100% in Saturday’s decider against Lions, says prop Frans Malherbe

‘No room for mistakes’

There will be no margin for error when the Springboks attempt to clinch a series win against the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s decider, prop Frans Malherbe says.



The Boks’ bid to gain ascendancy over the Lions will be spearheaded by props Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff and hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who are in the starting line-up at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday...