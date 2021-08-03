Reinach predicts Lions may swing ball in decider

Boks prepare for huge challenge as injuries force out key players

The British & Irish Lions might decide to up the tempo and throw the ball around in Saturday’s deciding Test, new Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach predicted.



Injuries to loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk forced Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber to ring the changes ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm)...