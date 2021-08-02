Former Kings stars an inspiration, says Davids

Success of Am and Mapimpi proves players from smaller unions can make their mark — Bok assistant coach

Former Southern Kings stars Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi can inspire more players from smaller unions to rise to the top, Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said.



Backline flyers Mapimpi and Am both scored tries for the Boks when they beat the Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to level the three-Test series 1-1...