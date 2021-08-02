Former Kings stars an inspiration, says Davids
Success of Am and Mapimpi proves players from smaller unions can make their mark — Bok assistant coach
Former Southern Kings stars Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi can inspire more players from smaller unions to rise to the top, Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said.
Backline flyers Mapimpi and Am both scored tries for the Boks when they beat the Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to level the three-Test series 1-1...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.