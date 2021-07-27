Boks must be smarter in second Test, says Davids
Selection, systems, skills and continuity in performance vital
Playing smarter and delivering better execution will be high on the Springboks’ agenda when they square up against the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s second Test, SA assistant coach Deon Davids says.
In the first Test in Cape Town, the Boks were stung by a spirited Lions fightback, which allowed the tourists to take a crucial lead in the three-Test series...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.