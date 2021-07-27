Boks must be smarter in second Test, says Davids

Selection, systems, skills and continuity in performance vital

Playing smarter and delivering better execution will be high on the Springboks’ agenda when they square up against the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s second Test, SA assistant coach Deon Davids says.



In the first Test in Cape Town, the Boks were stung by a spirited Lions fightback, which allowed the tourists to take a crucial lead in the three-Test series...