EP players ready to die for each other, says de Villiers

Elephants’ hard-fought win over SWD Eagles shows growing maturity

EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers said his tenacious team were ready to die for each other when they pulled off a hard-fought 28-19 win over the SWD Eagles in Despatch on Friday.



It was a vital victory for EP who are back in contention for a berth in the Carling Currie Cup semifinals...