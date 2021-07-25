EP players ready to die for each other, says de Villiers
Elephants’ hard-fought win over SWD Eagles shows growing maturity
EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers said his tenacious team were ready to die for each other when they pulled off a hard-fought 28-19 win over the SWD Eagles in Despatch on Friday.
It was a vital victory for EP who are back in contention for a berth in the Carling Currie Cup semifinals...
