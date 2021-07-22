Elephants want to fix mistakes against Eagles

‘It will be a fast game and good game, and EP are ready,’ says skipper Slater

EP’s struggling Elephants want to fix their mistakes when they face the SWD Eagles in a crunch Carling Currie Cup First Division clash in Despatch on Friday, skipper Sherwin Slater says.



EP and SWD are propping up the bottom of the log with six points apiece after four outings in the First Division...