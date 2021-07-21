Boks ready to fire things up in opener, says Mbonambi

PREMIUM

Any suggestion the Springboks will be underdone against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday could be compared to throwing petrol on a fire that is already burning, hooker Bongi Mbonambi says.



The feisty hooker will have a key role to play in the Bok engine room as they bid to start the three-match series on the front foot at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm)...