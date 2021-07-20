Brutal bare knuckle ‘Battle of the Boet’ showdown

One of most brutal Tests in rugby history plays out on Gqeberha soil

With its huge windswept open stand and a hard won reputation for producing gladiatorial bare knuckle fights, the demolished Boet Erasmus still commands a unique place in British and Irish Lions rugby folklore.



Forty-seven years ago 55,000 fans descended on the Boet to watch an epic third Test between the Springboks and Lions during the fabled 1974 series...