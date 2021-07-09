After the initial postponement of their match against the Bulls‚ the British & Irish Lions will now instead play a second match against the Sharks.

SA Rugby and the B & I Lions have agreed to replace the Bulls with the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday‚ kickoff 6pm‚ after the former was ruled out because of Covid-19 infections.

“The choice of the Sharks was dictated by the fact that they have been in a bubble‚ have returned negative tests throughout and were prepared to take on the fixture‚” said Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby.

The Lions will be hugely relieved to have opposition this weekend. They are desperate to get themselves battle ready before engaging the Springboks on July 24. They have had it relatively easy in their opening two games.