EP must not return to wicked ways, says Div

Regional pride on line as Elephants prepare to face old foes Border Bulldogs

EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers has warned his players not to become complacent and fall back into their old wicked ways when they face arch rivals the Border Bulldogs in East London on Saturday.



Regional pride will be on the line when these old rugby enemies do battle in a much-awaited Currie Cup First Division East Cape derby...