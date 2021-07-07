Cheetahs desperate to break Currie Cup duck

Pressure for points is on as team prepare to meet Pumas in Bloemfontein

PREMIUM

The Cheetahs will be desperate to break their duck and register their first Carling Cup log points against a high-riding Pumas outfit in Bloemfontein on Friday.



Fate has conspired to leave the Cheetahs without a point after two games as head coach Hawies Fourie contemplates a tough assignment at the Free State Stadium (kickoff 4pm)...