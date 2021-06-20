Border slip to opening defeat against Griffons

It was not the fairy tale start to the season the Border Bulldogs were wanting as they went down 35-18 to the Griffons in their opening match of the Currie Cup First Division at Police Park, East London on Saturday.



Border were outscored by five tries to two by the Griffons with captain Billy Dutton and Bangi Kobese scoring for the home team. Litha Nkula’s boot kicked two penalties. ..