Stormers must step up mentally, coach says

Two narrow home defeats disappointing, but fight not yet over

Stepping up their mental strength will be vital if the misfiring Stormers want to recover from losing their opening two matches in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA.



That is the view of Stormers head coach John Dobson when he reflected on disappointing home defeats to the Bulls and Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium...

