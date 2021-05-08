JUST IN | Andre Rademan retains EP Rugby presidency

Andre Rademan was elected to office for another term as president of EP Rugby following the organisation's annual meeting at Cillie High School on Saturday.

The race for the presidency was expected to be a tight affair but Rademan ousted fellow candidate Vernon Stuurman quite comfortably in the end.

The clubs voted 130-54 in favour of Rademan retaining the presidency.

The results of the election were::

President: Andre Rademan - 130 Vernon Stuurman - 54

Deputy President: Willie Blundin - 51 Maasdorp Cannon - 117 Eben Coltman - 15

Vice President: George Malgas - 126 Henry Jegels - 57

Finance, HR & Marketing: Themba Maseti - 68 Mbulelo Gidane - 116

Provincial Affairs: Tony De Laura - 54 Freddie Makoki - 101 Dennis January - 27

Club Affairs: Theo Ketchem - 63 Phillip Joseph - 118

Coaching & Game Development: Lorinda Brown - 119 Amir Mpayipeli - 62

