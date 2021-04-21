SA rugby forms the Rainbow Cup after travel blocked to the UK
After hitting a brick wall in efforts to bypass a European travel blockade, a new SA Rainbow Cup will be played with no intercontinental matches.
The SA event will feature the Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls taking each on over a double round of home and away action over seven weeks...
