EP captain slams players’ poor discipline

PREMIUM

Angry EP Elephants captain Courtney Winnaar slammed his players’ poor discipline after two red cards and penalty tries proved costly in a 54-24 defeat against the Lions.



If EP had managed to maintain a full complement of players on the field, the scoreline could have been much closer in a scrappy Preparation Series clash...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.