Div will listen to his gut when naming EP team
Wily EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers will listen to his gut feeling before naming his starting line-up to face the Bulls at Loftus on February 28 (3pm kickoff).
Appointed to one of the hottest jobs in SA rugby, De Villiers is counting down the hours until his team face SA’s double winning champions in their opening Preparation Series clash...
