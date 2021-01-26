WP devastated after marking Newlands departure with a loss
Skipper Kolisi left looking for answers as Sharks ease into Cup final
Failing to deliver when it mattered most proved to be Western Province’s big downfall as they crashed to a 19-9 defeat against the Sharks in the Currie Cup rugby semifinals on Saturday, captain Siya Kolisi says.
Rubbing extra salt into WP’s wounds was that it was final appearance at their historic Newlands home before they relocate to the Cape Town Stadium...
