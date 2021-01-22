Worst of times

LIAM DEL CARME | ‘We desperately want to play Lions. Players extended their careers for this’

Rassie Erasmus says to play the Lions is a rare opportunity and SA Rugby will find a solution if the tour is jeopardised

Whether its moving mountains or, indeed, heaven and Earth, SA Rugby is hell-bent on putting on a show against the British and Irish Lions.



Rassie Erasmus, the body’s director of rugby, this week left no doubt that the series is still very much in their crosshairs, despite the lingering threat the Covid-19 pandemic poses...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.