Div blasts poor standard of play in Currie Cup

EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers has blasted the poor standard of play in the Carling Currie Cup, saying an opportunity has been missed to improve skills.



With the high-profile Carling Currie Cup semifinals set to be played on Saturday, SA’s top franchises will be under intense scrutiny...

