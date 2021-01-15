Veterans show the way

Players who lit up the Currie Cup

Experience from well-travelled players gives the domestic game a much-needed boost

This year’s Currie Cup reminded us of some of the game’s most time-honoured truisms. Class is permanent, and experience remains indispensable.



Frans Steyn and Steven Kitshoff are worlds apart in the positions they occupy in their provincial teams, but the two Rugby World Cup (RWC) winners have had a similar impact for the Cheetahs and Western Province respectively...

