Rugby

Veterans show the way

Players who lit up the Currie Cup

Experience from well-travelled players gives the domestic game a much-needed boost

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter 15 January 2021

This year’s Currie Cup reminded us of some of the game’s most time-honoured truisms. Class is permanent, and experience remains indispensable.

Frans Steyn and Steven Kitshoff are worlds apart in the positions they occupy in their provincial teams, but the two Rugby World Cup (RWC) winners have had a similar impact for the Cheetahs and Western Province respectively...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X