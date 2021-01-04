Rugby

Huge public interest with tickets sold out

Britain may have plan to save Boks series against the Lions

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 04 January 2021

In a desperate bid to salvage rugby’s biggest event for 2021 the Springboks may have to travel to the United Kingdom to play their much anticipated series against the British and Irish Lions.

With Covid-19 cases spiking and a rollout of a vaccine in SA not likely in the immediate future, rugby bosses are drawing up contingency plans...

