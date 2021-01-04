Huge public interest with tickets sold out
Britain may have plan to save Boks series against the Lions
In a desperate bid to salvage rugby’s biggest event for 2021 the Springboks may have to travel to the United Kingdom to play their much anticipated series against the British and Irish Lions.
With Covid-19 cases spiking and a rollout of a vaccine in SA not likely in the immediate future, rugby bosses are drawing up contingency plans...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.