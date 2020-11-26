NZ's Foster resists making sweeping changes for Pumas rematch

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has made only three changes to the side beaten by Argentina in their previous Tri-Nations game for Saturday's rematch with the Pumas but made it clear he expected significant improvement from that defeat in Sydney.

The All Blacks were totally outplayed by the Pumas on November 14 as the South Americans picked up a 25-15 victory - their first over the three-times World Cup winners.

The shock All Blacks defeat came a week after they lost 24-22 to Australia in Brisbane, and the rare back-to-back defeats sparked intense criticism of Foster and the team back home in rugby-mad New Zealand.

Foster, who has retained his entire backline from the first Pumas match but made three changes in the pack, told reporters on Thursday there had been some frank discussions with the players about their performance.

"We have made sure that we have had some hard conversations where we didn't feel that we were up to our level," he said.

"What happened two weeks ago was we weren't smart enough.

"We didn't use enough of our kicking options. We didn't maximise our opportunities in the early phases and we didn't go to where the space was.

"(This week) was a chance for the group to go out and learn from an experience that didn't go our way and to apply those lessons."

Loose forward Akira Ioane, lock Scott Barrett and tighthead Nepo Laulala are the only changes to the starting 15, with Foster opting to freshen up the forwards and add some size with Ioane's selection.

While the Pumas won the collisions in Sydney, Foster said physicality had not been something they had specifically addressed over the past two weeks.

"The physicality is a constant work on, but we believe if we get some better decisions and more variety then that will take care of itself," he said.

The All Blacks can seize the advantage in the Tri-Nations if they beat the Pumas with a bonus point in Newcastle. All three sides are on six competition points.

The final game is on December 5 between the Wallabies and Pumas.

- Reuters