Sharks aware of threat from struggling Griquas side
Struggling Griquas will to put up a huge fight and won't roll over gently on Friday night, Sharks loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi warned.
Bottom of the log Griquas have yet to win a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked game and they will be desperate to end a four-game losing run in Kimberley (kickoff 7pm)...
