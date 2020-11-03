SA Rugby confirms dates of new-look Currie Cup

“We all know how special the Currie Cup is. For me personally it started my career and it is also good that you are playing against fellow South Africans who are fighting for places in the Springbok team‚” said Springbok and Western Province flank Siya Kolisi.

“SAB has been a loyal partner to SA Rugby dating back to the days before rugby turned professional‚ so it gives me great pleasure to build on our association with them‚” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“This marks Carling Black Label’s first rugby sponsorship‚ and we are thrilled to have such a well-established and successful brand associated with the Currie Cup‚ which is a competition that prides itself on its rich heritage.”

Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust said: “Carling Black Label is proud to sponsor the Currie Cup. Not only are our goals closely aligned but the name itself is a pleasure to say‚ the Carling Currie Cup.

“Carling Black Label is a beer that recognises and rewards champions for their effort and achievement and, in our estimation‚ there is no greater achievement in local rugby than to lift the Currie Cup.

“Carling Black Label has supported local sport for a very long time and we will continue to do all we can to involve consumers more in the sports they love and to reward them for doing so.”