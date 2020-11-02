Dobson admits team’s body language was poor
Stormers coach slams players after bashing by the Bulls
Stormers coach John Dobson slammed his players for an embarrassing display against a rampant Bulls side, before they were put out of their misery by an incoming thunderstorm.
When the weather gods intervened, the Stormers were trailing 39-6 against a rampant Bulls outfit in a one-sided Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Loftus Versfeld...
