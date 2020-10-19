Rugby

Team eager to prove mettle against best in Unlocked series

Captain Pokomela’s Cheetahs up for challenge

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 19 October 2020

Former EP Kings and Grey High pupil Junior Pokomela has become a vital cog in the Cheetahs’ bid to poke a defiant finger in the face of SA Rugby bosses.

An injury to talisman Ruan Pienaar resulted in Pokomela being installed as captain of a Cheetahs outfit who are aggrieved at being dumped from the Guinness PRO14...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Covid grant & infrastructure: Ramaphosa outlines SA's economic recovery plan
#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...

Most Read

X