JC Astle off to French club Rouen Normandie as medical replacement
Southern Kings players scatter after liquidation
Lock JC Astle has signed a deal with French club Rouen Normandie as a medical replacement as Southern Kings players continue to scatter after their team's liquidation.
This is not the first time that Astle, who was the Kings’ club captain in 2020, has played in France...
