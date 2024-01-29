Sunrisers’ will to win can take them far in SA20 — Birrell

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s unbelievable will to win is a characteristic that can take them far in season two of the Betway SA20, head coach Adrian Birrell said.
In an Instagram Reel posted on the side’s social media accounts, Birrell addressed the team after they snuck home by four runs against a spirited MI Cape Town side at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday.
It was the Orange Army’s second victory over their Western Cape counterparts this season after they overcame Robin Peterson’s men by the same margin in the first meeting on January 16.
“We are now in a position where we can look above,” Birrell told his charges after the match.
“We don’t need to look behind us, we can look above and those top two spots are a realistic [goal] for us to go at.”
It also extended their tally to four wins without defeat against the Cape Town side, after the Sunrisers also did the double over them in season one.
The Gqeberha side has recorded four wins and two losses from their seven matches so far, adding to the rained-out tournament opener against the Joburg Super Kings on January 10.
The Sunrisers, who have had a few days of rest since their nail-biting win, will be itching to get back on the field with three crucial matches left in their campaign.
They take on JSK in the second meeting on Wednesday (5.30pm), before a double header against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Friday (5.30pm) and St George’s Park on Sunday (3.30pm).
Birrell said the support of the entire squad was what kept the fire burning within the group and allowed his players to take that fire and fight onto the field for every game.
“In my experience of teams, the ones who come out on top have an unbelievable will to win and we have got that, we had it last year and we have it again this year.
“It’s something precious, something to hold on to because it is not something that is easily got and it comes from the full support of the squad.
“We fought in the last game [against the Pretoria Capitals] but didn’t get over the line, we fought this game and got over it, you guys can fight, so hats off to you because that is awesome to see,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Sunrisers’ will to win can take them far in SA20 — Birrell
Image: SHAUN ROY/SPORTZPICS/SA20
HeraldLIVE
