HeraldLIVE
DSG down Sunrisers in Gqeberha
Sports reporter
Image: Sportzpics/SA20
Half-centuries by Jon-Jon Smuts and Nicholas Pooran were the catalyst for Durban Super Giants to record their second win in as many matches when they overcame the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 35 runs at a packed St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The pair were relentless, smashing the loose Sunrisers bowling attack to tall parts as they recorded a century stand for the third wicket to help propel their side to a huge 225 for three after 20 overs.
Openers Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke got the ball rolling with a 58-run stand before the left-hander fell for 23 to Aussie seamer Dan Worrall.
Breetzke smashed 43 from 29 before he was out to Marco Jansen to leave DSG on 85/2.
Smuts and Pooran then took the fight to the men in orange with the former Sunrisers man first to cross the half-century mark.
Former Warriors captain and St George's Park darling Smuts reached a brisk 75 from just 38 balls including four fours and seven sixes before he became Worrall’s second victim.
Pooran would reach a half-century of his own, taking them past 220 to finish unbeaten on 60 off 31 including five boundaries and four sixes.
Worrall claimed 2/35 from his four overs while Jansen took 1/33.
In reply, a 93-run partnership from Tom Abell (61) and Aiden Markram (29) got the home side back on track after some early losses. Stubbs smashed 55, these being the only scores of substance in a stuttering Sunrisers batting display.
Abell reached his half-century in just 28 balls after the team had lost Adam Rossington (9) and Jordan Hermann (3) in three overs to slip to 13/2. His 65 came off just 36 balls.
Smuts (2/36), Richard Gleeson (2/32) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/19) were the pick of the visiting bowlers.
HeraldLIVE
