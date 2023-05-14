Naming sponsor for Warriors and St George’s Park stadium

Cricket Eastern Cape have signed a sponsor in a multiyear deal that will include the Warriors and the iconic St George’s Park Cricket Stadium.
“We are very happy to announce that going forward the team will be known as the Dafabet Warriors and the stadium as the Dafabet St George’s Park Cricket Stadium,” Warriors CEO Mark Williams said in a statement.
The stadium has been without a naming sponsor for a number of years.
“All credit to our dedicated team of groundsmen and stadium staff who have kept the stadium in top shape have successfully hosted two major tournaments over the past few months which saw a large number of matches played over a very short period of time.”
“Dafabet an international brand with a footprint across the globe has recognised that St George’s Park Cricket Stadium continues to be one of the premier and favourite grounds for cricket lovers and players alike,” Williams added.
In 2021 Dafabet was the Warriors’ naming sponsor for the CSA T20 Challenge.
“The three-year contract will provide a boost for our flagship team and will support various initiatives both on a team and stadium level,” he says. — Siyathetha Communications
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
