Proteas not pressing panic button ahead of second T20 against India
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell believes SA are ready to put their poor performance in the first T20I against India behind them when match two takes place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.
The tourists suffered a heavy eight-wicket loss in game one of the series that took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday — a match in which they were restricted to 106 for eight after losing their first five wickets in a disastrous opening 15 balls.
Parnell was among a few players to walk away with some credit after the game, having struck a fighting 24, with Aiden Markram (25) and Keshav Maharaj (41) also proving key with the bat.
“The first T20 didn’t exactly go according to plan but now we’re at a new venue,” the 33-year-old said. “We’ve had some time to think about what went wrong in that first game and will definitely be trying to put those things right come tomorrow night.”
The loss does mean the Proteas have little room for error in the second game. Parnell admitted what happened at the Greenfield International Stadium was totally unexpected and something extraordinary.
“I think it’s just one of those things,” he explained. “They bowled really well and it was just one of those games.
“Every now and again you get games like that, but our batters have been world class over the last couple of years, so it’s not something for us to panic about. Obviously we have had some reflections about that game and now it’s about putting those right.”
Parnell was also asked about how to approach batting in the first few overs of T20s in India.
“I think it’s a bit of a catch 22,” he responded. “Certainly experience tells you that the new ball in India does swing so that first one of two overs you have to have a look.
“For every single batter that is different, they have their own game plans and again we have to give credit to the Indian seamers, they bowled really well in the first T20, so it’s just about trying to find ways to counter that come the second game.”
Despite the forgettable showing in the opening game, Parnell believes SA’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this month are well on track.
“We were here in India a few months ago and then we went over to the UK to play against England and Ireland and now we’re back here again before going to the World Cup, so preparations have been good. We’re now looking forward to the last two T20s and then the ODIs as well before getting to Australia,” he added.
Proteas T20I squad against India
Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Gbets Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Rilee Rossouw (ITEC Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Gbets Warriors).
