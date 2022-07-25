Playing all three formats will be tough, says Proteas batter De Kock

“It's still a sacrifice but I'm slowly getting to an age where I need to think about where I want to be in my career. As long as I can do it at my own pace then I am happy.

“When you're still young you need to play all three formats and get certain things done in your career. It starts getting harder as you start getting older and the body doesn't co-operate like it used to. It's just a management thing.”

England and SA meet in three Twenty20 internationals, starting in Bristol on Wednesday in two-month, three-format tour.