SA looking to complete Women's World Cup group phase with win over India

SA have already qualified for the semifinal stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand but they won’t take their last group phase match against India on Sunday lightly.

Vice-captain Chloé Tryon said they will definitely “put the foot on the accelerator” against India to approach the semifinal match against a yet to be decided opponent with confidence.

After a rain-abandoned clash against the West Indies in Wellington on Thursday, the Proteas sealed second place after wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, England and New Zealand and a defeat to Australia.

Ahead of the match against India, who are desperate for a win to make it to the semis, Tryon said they will be going all out for a win despite the comfort of securing qualification with a game to spare.

“It’s very vital (qualifying early),” the all-rounder pointed out.

“You obviously don’t want to leave it up to the last group game, so I am thankful that despite the weather, we still got the point. It makes it a little bit easier going into the India game, so we can be a little bit focused on specific skills and making sure we are ticking off a couple of boxes that we haven’t tweaked together really well.

“It’s going to be really important that going into the India game, we still put the foot on the accelerator and make sure we get momentum going into the semifinal and I think we are on track to do that,” she added.

Before the World Cup, the Proteas enjoyed a stunning record of five consecutive ODI series wins which helped them to rise to second in the ICC rankings.

That impressive run included a historic 4-1 series success away to India where Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismail shone with bat and ball respectively.

Overall, between the two sides, India have won 15 of the 27 matches, with SA coming out on top in 11, while one match ended with no result.

On the triumph in Lucknow in early 2021, Tryon commented: “Winning a series in India is not easy, it is really tough. The way the team approached it was really good.

“I was unfortunate not to be there, but I watched the games and to see the grind and the graft the girls had, batting hard in tough conditions. It was always important to win a series like that and be able to face a world class team like India. So we were happy with that performance and there’s obviously stuff we want to work on as a team. But to win like that, in a place like India, it is always good.

“We know they are a competitive team, so we have to be on top of our game to win this game and take momentum into the semifinals,” she continued.

Permutations:

If SA defeat India, they will most likely set up a semifinal bout with defending champions, England, who will also be wrapping up their round-robin phase against debutants Bangladesh on Sunday, while also confirming the West Indies’ involvement in the last four.

If India overcome the Proteas, it will be dependent on the net run rate to see who SA will face between India and England (if they beat Bangladesh) in the semifinal, with first place on the log facing fourth while second and third go head-to-head in next week’s knockout round.