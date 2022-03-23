Hamza suspended from cricket after testing positive for banned substance

Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza has been suspended from cricket after he tested positive for a banned substance, Cricket SA (CSA) revealed on Wednesday.

CSA announced the 26-year-old from Cape Town was charged under the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-doping code and was fully cooperating with the process.

“Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is co-operating fully with the ICC, and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately while written submissions are presented to the ICC,” CSA said in a statement jointly released with the players’ union Saca.

“The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance-enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system.

“The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr.”

CSA said the positive test followed an ICC anti-doping test in January.

Hamza had been part of the Proteas' ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against Bangladesh. CSA announced before the opening ODI on Friday that Hamza had been released from the squad for "personal reasons" and was replaced by Ryan Rickelton.

Hamza has played six Test matches for the Proteas and played his last match against New Zealand in Christchurch last month.

He had a solitary ODI appearance for SA against Netherlands in November last year.