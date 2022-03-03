Warriors gear up for deciding 4-Day Series battle

Shot at title glory at stake when East Cape side take on Knights in Bloemfontein

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The Gbets Warriors will have it all to play for as they enter the final encounter of the season’s CSA 4-Day Franchise Series when they take on the Itec Knights in Bloemfontein starting on Friday.



Having produced some outstanding results in the game’s longer format this season, the Warriors know what is at stake as they go in search of what would be their first crown in the red-ball format...