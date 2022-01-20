Rassie upbeat for potential series decider

We’re in with a good chance to wrap up series, says hero of first ODI against India

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen says the opening seven-wicket win over India has given them the perfect platform from which to launch an assault on a series victory in the second Betway One-Day International in Paarl on Friday (10.30am).



Van der Dussen scooped the player of the match award after a scintillating batting display that saw him notch up a second ODI century, finishing not out on 129 off 96 deliveries...