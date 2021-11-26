Covid-19 variant threatens ODI series between SA and the Netherlands

The three-match ODI series between SA and the Netherlands is hanging in the balance due to fears of the newly identified Covid-19 variant in SA.

Cricket SA (CSA) and the Royal Dutch Cricket Federation met in in high-level discussions on Friday on the way forward for the series.

CSA said it would take a decision on the continuation of the series by Sunday.

“CSA and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to SA being cancelled or postponed,” CSA said.

“Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend. The KNCB is reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players.

“A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are being considered. No other comment will be offered until a definite resolution has been reached.”

This turn of events has also left the incoming money-spinning tour of India to SA, where they are scheduled to play three Tests and ODIs and four T20s, also in serious doubt.

Insiders have indicated that the Netherlands players are being consulted to check if they will be in the right frame of mind to continue with the two matches on Sunday and Wednesday if the tour does go ahead.

The first match at SuperSport Park in Centurion was halted by rain on Friday shortly after lunch with the Netherlands on 11/0 after two overs in their chase of the 278 target that was set by SA. It will continue of the weather lifts.