Markram believes World Cup conditions will challenge all teams

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram said the varying conditions at the venues set to host the ICC T20 World Cup matches would be a good challenge for all the teams competing in the tournament starting next week.



Speaking at a virtual media conference on Monday, Markram said he was surprised by how differently some of the surfaces had played during his short stint with the Punjab Kings in the 2021 Indian Premier League...