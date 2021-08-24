Hard to see Rafiq 'hurting', says England skipper Root

England captain Joe Root has expressed sympathy for Azeem Rafiq after the former Yorkshire spinner alleged that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Yorkshire said last week they had apologised to Rafiq after an independent investigation found that historically he was the "victim of inappropriate behaviour".

Rafiq, a player of Pakistani origin who captained the England Under-19 side, had alleged racist abuse at Yorkshire stretching back to 2008.

Speaking to reporters this week, Root called for English cricket to end all forms of discrimination and said it was hard to see his former Yorkshire team mate "hurting".

"I can't really speculate or comment too much on a report I have not seen. But, as a former team mate and friend, it's hard to see Azeem hurting as he is," said Root.

"More than anything, it just shows that there is a lot of work we have to do in the game ... it's a societal issue in my opinion... as a sport, we have got to keep trying to find ways of making sure this isn't a conversation that keeps happening."

Root added that the England team will wear anti-discrimination t-shirts and observe "a moment of unity" ahead of the third Test against India at Headingley.

"We have to keep showing the sport is for everyone and that we are desperate to make everyone feel welcome to it. It's such a brilliant sport and should be open to everyone," he said.

The third Test starts on Wednesday, with the hosts trailing 1-0 in the five-match series.

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Test with a shoulder injury, the home side said.

Wood took five wickets in the second Test at Lord's but jarred his right shoulder as India went on to win by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-Test series.

"Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's and will not be fit to play at Headingley starting on Wednesday," the team said in a statement.

"He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.

"The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of the Test match. Wood's injury could force the team to blood Saqib Mahmood, who came in as cover after Stuart Broad suffered a calf muscle injury during the drawn series opener in Trent Bridge that ruled him out of rest of the series.

All-rounder Chris Woakes continues to recover from a heal injury and is not available for international cricket yet.England are expected to retain seamers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran at Headingley. - Reuters