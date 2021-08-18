United Brothers Cricket Club in drive to raise funds

Team desperately need pitch to practise on as new season beckons

Standard Bank United Brothers Cricket Club press officer Vusi Gonya says the club hope the hosting of their first golf day will help them overcome some of the challenges they are facing as the new season beckons.



The event, to be held at the Wedgewood Golf Course on September 3, is aimed at raising funds for the club to pay for facilities which they will use to prepare for the new club cricket campaign...